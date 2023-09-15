FOL book sale

 KENNEWICK, Wash.-  The Friends of Mid-Columbia libraries will host a fall book sale beginning September 21. 

All proceeds of the fall book sale will go towards benefitting the mid-Columbia libraries. 

There is a pre-sale available for FOL members only on Thursday, September 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. FOL membership is $5 a year. new members can sign up here. 

For non-FOL members September 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and September 22 to September 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Debit and credit card payments will be accepted. Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags or boxes. 

The Kennewick Mid-Columbia Library is located at 1600 South Union Street, Kennewick, Washington. 

