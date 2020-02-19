YAKIMA, WA- Shawn Niles known as The Fat Pastor has opened a new restaurant in Yakima called The Lab.
The co-owners of the restaurant The Fat Pastor, Chef Lara Bodine, Chef Gilbert Kalombo , Head Chef Julie Kirchoff and David Allen wanted to create a space in Yakima that offered global comfort food in one place.
Their lunch menu includes a Hawaiian Fried Chicken, Adult Sloppy Joe's, and Coconut Curry.
Chef Bodine said "they also have many vegan, vegetarian and gluten free options."
The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:3o p.m.
When the restaurant is not in use it will serve as a space for special events, cooking classes and even pop-up restaurants.
The Grand Opening is February 19th from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.