GRANDVIEW, WA - The Grandview School District wanted to give free meals to families in need throughout the summer, and what better way to do so than in a food truck?
The Filling Station drives around neighborhoods in town, like an ice cream truck, but it's free!
In years past, kids had to often walk alone to the park to pick up meals. Now with the new mobile truck, they can just walk out their front door said the Grandview School District director of nutrition services, Marcia Wagner.
"I saw the same kids I saw the summer before, but I saw them smiling and happy and holding their heads up and seeing it was more normalized, that just made my heart grow a couple of sizes," said Wagner.
Wagner said they can reach more families in need this way than ever before. They now give 500 meals to families in need every day.
One mom relies on the Filling Station every day to help feed her four kids at home.
"You hear the honking horn, come on out and the kids are excited it like 'are we getting bus lunch today?' so my kids love it," said Melanie.
Melanie said she's thankful that the school district cares enough about their community to do something like this.
"We're all hard-working families and I think a lot of us are just right there just struggling to make ends meet so this just really helps out with that," said Melanie.
The Filling Station's last day for free meals is tomorrow, 7/29. Expect the truck to drive through your neighborhood anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.