Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures from 98 to 107 with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southeast Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&