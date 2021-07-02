The first annual Red, White and Blues Festival is Saturday in Prosser

PROSSER, WA - Historic Downtown Prosser is hosting its first annual Red, White and Blues Festival downtown on Saturday, July 3rd.
This new event will highlight area blueberries, patriotism and blues music. Prosser Farmer’s Market will be moving into the downtown for the day. This is a free event. Local restaurants will be showcasing area blueberries in specialty drinks and tasty treats. Prosser Friends of the Library will be on hand with a story and craft.
Come downtown and enjoy a day filled with vendors, face painting, large yard games and more! Parking is available 1 block away from the event at Depot Square between 6th and 7th Streets. Gone Fiddling Again will play classic favorites on stage from 1-3pm. A limited number of folding chairs will be available but attendees are encouraged to bring their own for the stage area. The day will end with music from Be Tricky from 7-9pm, playing electric blues inspired by the music of Chicago and Texas.