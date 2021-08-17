WALLA WALLA - The Flying Legends of Victory Tour is showing off an iconic World War II B-17 at the Walla Walla Airport this week.
The plane that landed in the area today is the B-17, Sentimental Journey.
Sentimental Journey is one of the five still taking to the skies out of the 12,000 manufactured for combat in WWII.
There will be ground tours for the plane starting Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets for the tour can be purchased at the gate for $10 per person or $20 for a family of four.
But how much fun is a plane if it stays on the ground the whole time? Rides are available Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There are six seats available to ride in for $425 a piece and two navigator seats available for $850 a piece.
If you're interested in purchasing a ticket for riding in the plane, just go to their website at azcaf.org/tours or call 480-462-2992.