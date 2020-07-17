YAKIMA, WA - The Grand Columbia Council Boy Scouts of America livestream fundraising event will occur Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 7 pm.
Registered friends will be provided with program access instruction on the website. The program includes a tribute to the past year’s achievements, and there will be presentations from two highly regarded keynote speakers - Nick Zentner, Central Washington University geology professor, and Terry Fossum, reality TV star.
TO ATTEND, DONATE, OR SPONSOR this event, friends should go to the Grand Columbia Council website at www.grandcolumbia.org. Information, registration, and online donation access is available at this website. Donations can also be mailed to: Grand Columbia Council, 12 N. 10th Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. All proceeds from this event support local Scout programs and services.
Bruce Heiser, Vice President of Finance is the chair of the River Run Regatta event that highlights a month of special “Scout Me In” activities. President, Dustin Brunson, will share scouting successes and present Proclamations from eleven cities in the region declaring July 29, 2020 "Scout Me In Day." Scout Executive, Barry McDonald, will present scouting awards. The month of July is devoted to scouting activities such as “Day Camp in a Box” and it culminates in the River Run Regatta program on July 29, 2020.
- Nick Zentner MS, is Central Washington University's nationally known geologist. . He hosts the innovative and successful PBS-KCTS TV "Nick on the Rocks" science program. Nick has taught geology at Central Washington University since 1992 and received the prestigious James Shea National Award.
- Terry Fossum is a retired Air Force officer who has been involved with Scouting all his life. He is an Eagle Scout and the author of four highly successful self-help motivational books. As a global adventurer in 2017, he and his partner won the $500,000 first prize in the Fox reality television survival series "Kicking and Screaming."
The Grand Columbia Council provides scouting services to over 1000 boys and girls and nearly 200 scout leaders in Central Washington. The Boy Scouts of America has the foremost character and leadership program for youth in America. The Council provides financial help for scouts needing assistance with their scout membership or to attend camp. The Council also provides funds for the operation and maintenance of Council properties.
More information about the Grand Columbia Council visit the Council's website at www.grandcolumbia.org.