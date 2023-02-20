The Great Backyard Bird Count gives kids a chance to be "citizen scientists"

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
The Great Backyard Bird Count takes in data from all over the world over four days to give scientists a look at bird patterns.
Members of Blue Mountain Audubon Society in Walla Walla brought binoculars and clipboards with pictures of common Walla Walla birds to Sharpstein Elementary to get students involved.
All it takes to be part of the count is to watch birds in an area outside for 15 minutes and record how many you see and if you can tell, what kind you see. The data can then be submitted on birdcount.org.
“Researchers alone cannot find out all the data that's necessary to find out what's going on with birds,” said Kay Barga with the Blue Mountain Audubon Society.
The Great backyard bird count has been utilizing "citizen scientists" since 1988 according Barga.
The Audubon Society also worked with one volunteer that made 55 bird feeders for students at Sharpstein to take home to count with their families.
“It's just a great project, get kids outside with their families looking at nature,” Barga said.
