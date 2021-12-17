Tri-Cities, WA- Two sisters in Kennewick created a display last year with all the bad things in 2020. This year they decided to embrace it and make a tradition so they brought the Grinch with them, oh and Santa.
Located off of 36th Ave between Vancouver and Ely, this house is decorate like a Whoville wonderland ready for the who-boys and girls to join the celebration.
They have a collective of almost four-thousand dollars worth of decorations, or junk as the Grinch says.
Not only are they setting up this display but they also join in on the Lighted Christmas Trucks throughout the Tri-Cities.
Starting today, the the Grinch and Santa will be available to take photos with anyone who wishes.
They will be set up until December 23rd so be sure to bundle up and head over for a picture with Santa or the Grinch (only if he lets you).