PASCO, Wash. -- It started as a group looking to book a Mixed Martial Arts event at the HAPO Center and turned out to be something completely unexpected.
The event was a gathering of Neo-Nazis.
A person who works at the venue said that the group lied to HAPO Center staff.
A person who works for the Clubhouse Sports Academy at the venue says the organizers booked an event for December 3rd and very quickly they realized that this wasn't an MMA event.
The group organizers hung up banners that read "No Guilt" and were asked by HAPO Center employees to take them down.
Once the employees of the HAPO Center realized what was going on they called the police.
The Pasco Police tell us that they don't have a record of responding to the call.
The FBI is now investigating the incident.
The HAPO Center is under county jurisdiction, so the Franklin County Sheriff's office would have jurisdiction over this matter.
We've reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff's office and haven't heard anything back as of yet.
This story is developing and as soon as we have more information we will update you.
