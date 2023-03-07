WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
The STAR project is an organization that helps formally incarcerated people reintegrate into everyday life by providing resources and classes, according to Executive Director Linda Scott.
The new HOOP project, a program started through The STAR Project, is made to help them get away from the stigma associated with formerly incarcerated tenants and figure out why they might be told no when looking for a place to rent.
“Really, it's helping people that maybe haven't been given a great shot at just getting to their next step in housing.”Scott said.
The program will teach participants the things they need to successfully rent like pooling or repairing credit, what landlords are looking for, how to address their past, and even how to fill out forms needed for the process.
“We were working with a client that was in her 40's and she had never filled out a rent application before. Right so it's hard to look at somebody and determine where their knowledge lies,” she said.
The project will take 14 people through 6 classes and 20 hours of community participation after which participants will be given around 700 dollars through a security deposit voucher which they can use for their next rental.
Current STAR Project participants have shared interest in starting a garden, which is why part of that community participation for HOOP will be learning how to maintain a gardenaccording to Scott.
She said it's all about reducing knowledge gaps to help people and even families find a home.
“Giving them those skills and that belief that they actually can learn some things that they didn't know, make a difference in the community and find a benefit for themselves that's going to help them move that next level up,” she said.
The HOOP project will start May 16th and they are accepting applicants now. For those looking to apply you can visit their website or give them a call at (509) 525-3612.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.