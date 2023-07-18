Yakima, Wash.- Houdini, a pet hamster became a learning ambassador to the children of Yakima.
"Houdini Was", is a children's book written and illustrated by a second-grade class at White Bluff Elementary School in Richland. The book won the Scholastic National Challenge in 2010 and won first place with over 2,000 entries nationwide.
Now, the Yakima Valley Partners for Education (YVPE) and its collaborators are bringing Houdini back as a learning ambassador and making the book available to schools, libraries, and organizations. The pet hamster is now a costumed mascot and able to make appearances.
Houdini was a pet hamster to second graders who died. Christan Conners, their teacher at the time said, let's try to make a positive thing out of something so sad. Additionally, she said she took a risk, knowing that her school and the district would support her.
Holly Craven, a former second grader who helped in the making of "Houdini Was", said that she will always treasure this memory.
"I remember, Mrs. Connor's showing us that the end result, in front of the whole class, and it was just like, wow, you know...our class worked together to write this and create this, and it had a message to it," said Craven.
"It was more than just our hamster died, so, we're going to be sad about it, but we actually did something positive in the end. You know, it was a sad experience for our class, but we turned it around and we did something kind of amazing."
Suzy Diaz, YVPE Collective Impact Director, is thrilled to support the book "Houdini Was".
"So, one of those things, the social-emotional learning, math, kinder readiness, literacy, and the story happen to have all of these components," said Diaz.
500 copies have since been printed in English, and in Spanish and will now be available in Yakima Schools and libraries. Connors says, Houdini will always be part of all their hearts.
