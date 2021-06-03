The human remains found in rural Benton County have been identified

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Coroner’s Office and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office have been attempting to identify the remains found in April.

With the assistance of the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Washington State Anthropologist a positive identification has been made.

The next-of-kin have been notified, however, due to an ongoing investigation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the name is not being released.

The Washington State Anthropologist is currently in possession of the remains conducting an examination.

