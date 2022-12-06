TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Hand washing is routine after using the bathroom, before eating, and even before making food for some. For others the unhealthy habit of walking out without a sud in the sink can actually lead to getting sick more frequently.
"With our increase in RSV, our significant increase in influenza rates we have got to become very meticulous with our hand washing," Heather Hill, Clinic Supervisor at the Benton Franklin Health District said.
Washing hands with lots of suds for 15 to twenty seconds is what it takes to really clean the germs off according to Hill.
She said the soap isn't killing the germs on your hands.
"A lot of people think 'well I'll get antibacterial, antiviral soap, to kill the organism,' no that's not how it works. Soap is used to actually get the organism to come off your hand and go down the drain," Hill said.
She also said a lot of people don't wash their whole hand and places like the finger nails, in between the fingers and even the wrist can be missed.
That's why when she does hand washing technique practice they use a black light and what's called "glow germs" to show people areas they might have missed.
She also said kids enjoy washing their hands and can be easy to teach.
"You want to make sure that they're washing them long enough. Often times we'll come up with little songs like the happy birthday song or the ABC song that you can sing along with your child when your washing your hands, and then they know they've washed them long enough," she said.
She also said while hand sanitizer can help fight off some germs it doesn't kill all types and doesn't replace the sudsing process.
She said over all it's all about creating a routine of hand washing.
"You can't predict when you have those germs on your hands that are going to make you sick, and so making hand washing just part of your routine habit is going to help keep you healthier," she said.
