KENNEWICK, Wash. - NonStop Local is once again hosting Shred Days, offering the community a safe method to get rid of unwanted documents. On Friday, November 4, we will be collecting your documents in both Tri-Cities and Yakima from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Tri-Cities, you can attend Shred Day at the Kennewick Numerica Credit Union, located at 3115 W Kennewick Avenue. Stop by, say hi and shred some paper!
The Branch Manager, Katie Charron, told NonStop Local that shredding documents is better than throwing them away. People can find your information just by going through trash when important documents are thrown away.
"Document shredding is an important way to protect yourself against identity theft, and also dispose of confidential information," said Charron.
It's important to shred recent credit card statements, any bank statements with billing information and any tax documents over seven years old, according to Charron. You should not get rid of birth certificates, death certificates, social security cards and divorce degrees under any circumstances.
