WEST RICHLAND, WA- The Islamic Center of Tri-Cities is holding monthly forums to educate and the help the public understand more about the faith of Islam.

Each forum takes place the last Sunday of every month. People outside the faith of Islam are encouraged to attend. Each forum's discussion contains a different subject in regards to Islam. September's forum was about women in Islam and for speaker Nafartiti Amane this was her opportunity to educate those in her community.

"This is very much to shed some light and educate people to better understand women in Islam," said Amane.

The forum is also for people who are not Muslim. Carl Baker has attended both forums and he has been attending these so that he can relate to his friends and neighbors who practice the Islamic faith.

"I think it's really important for the communities to reach out and engage with each other and let each other know that we are all people and we are just interacting with the world in a different way," said Baker.

Amane and the rest of the members of the Islamic Center community would like to invite anyone who wishes to learn more about Islam to join them.

"Here is the chance to ask or if they want to ask us to get a better understanding," said Amane.