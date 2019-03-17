WEST RICHLAND- The Islamic Center of Tri-Cities is the only mosque in the entire Tri-Cities. Like most Muslims around the world, Muslims in this area are also feeling the effects of the terrorist attack from a white supremacist that left 50 people at a mosque in New Zealand dead last Friday.

"They did nothing wrong they were just trying to practice their own religion and they died they were innocent," said Aqqa Lachhab a Sunday school teacher at the West Richland mosque.

Despite some fears, the mosque has received support from all the other religious denominations within the community as well as the West Richland police department.

"We have received tremendous support in the interfaith from Jewish to Christian to all various religions around the area," said Jamal Hamdan the mosque's Imam. "We have received great support from the police department of West Richland."

The mosque is considering exploring security options as well as participating in safety drills. But many members won't let this terror attack cause them to live in fear.

"You should never surrender for fear, we should not let the bad people win in any of these battles," said Fadi Alaaisi a member of the mosque.