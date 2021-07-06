The J&S 'Dreamland Express' at Columbia park opens this Saturday
KENNEWICK, WA - The Kiwanis Club of Horse Heaven Hills shares that the J&S 'Dreamland Express' train at Columbia park will open for the first time in 1 and a half years this Saturday!

The train will be running Saturdays and Sundays from 1 PM to 4 PM near the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park. 

The Kiwanis club says they were not able to run the train last year because they were short on volunteers to help run the train during COVID-19. They are still looking for volunteers to help. If you would like to volunteer, give them a call at (509) 948-2433.

The money that the club earns goes back into the community, mainly to support grade school programs and scholarships for high school seniors.

 

