the Kennewick Police Foundation hosts food distribution event

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department, with the Kennewick Police Foundation will be hosting a food distribution event tomorrow, November 20, 2020 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm in the east visitor parking lot, 211 W 6th Ave.
The event will be a drive-through event with contactless distribution of non-perishable pantry style food, holiday meal vouchers, and gift cards for additional food items.
In addition, KPD will have backpacks, books, and school supplies. There will be enough supplies for 300 families on a first come, first served basis.