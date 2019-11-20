The Landing, LLC to Build Multi-Tenant Rental Space at the Tri-Cities Airport Business Center

PASCO, WA – The Port of Pasco Commissioners have signed a long-term lease with The Landing, LLC for 2 acres at the intersection of Argent and Varney Lane in the Tri-Cities Airport Business Center.

The Landing, LLC plans to begin construction next spring on a 4-store commercial multi-tenant flex space. Following completion of the flex building, The Landing will construct the second structure, a 6-store retail building. Construction on the retail building is expected to begin late 2020.

“With all the new development at the Tri-Cities Airport Business Center, we knew it would be the perfect location for The Landing,” stated John Hawley, President. “This is a great location for new restaurants, coffee shops and other services. We’ll not only serve fliers at the Tri-Cities Airport, but Columbia Basin College and nearby neighborhoods.

The Tri-Cities Airport Business Center is a unique development that blends companies with aviation needs as well as commercial storefronts in one location. The Landing will complement the various businesses in the Center such as the new Courtyard by Marriott Hotel, Pasco Trucks and Auto Auction and the ARM Aerial Research Program operated by Battelle for the Department of Energy.

“We are pleased to welcome The Landing to our growing group of tenants at the Airport Business Center. They are a great fit for our vision to bring services, professional jobs, and amenities to the Airport/CBC district,” stated Jean Ryckman, Commission President.