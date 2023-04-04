WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
School Librarians take on the already difficult job of sorting and finding information. They also have to be able to explain it in a way that even a kindergartener can understand. Now technology is adding challenges and even solutions to the ever-changing job.
In School librarian Michelle Shaul’s time on the job; librarian's collections always had more than books.
“When I first became a librarian, we were still learning how to do overhead projectors and managing V-H-S collections,” Shaul said.
She said a big part of her job now is helping students navigate the internet and vast databases of information.
“Some people believe libraries are no longer essential because so many things- or librarians are no longer essential because everything is online,” Shaul said. “In fact, there's more information being produced now than ever before in human history and navigating it is getting trickier and trickier.”
She said technology has its benefits making certain things easier like finding where the right book is through the computer instead of using card catalogues.
She also said she has to teach them to look out for facts, opinions, and up-to-date information as they work on research projects for school.
As more kids start to use the internet, she said teaching them how to be citizens of the internet and to stay safe while doing it is a big part of the job.
“To be safe online and to be respectful online is more important than ever before,” she said.
She said the pandemic changed things dramatically.
“We suddenly were deploying hundreds of devices in a day learning how to do asynchronous learning and zoom and managing all that and also we were troubleshooting all of the phone calls from home,” she said.
With kids back in the library, her job is teaching them how to make and research what they're interested in. She said it's all a part of making them lifelong learners.
