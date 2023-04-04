A new report from the American Library Association says attempted book bannings and restrictions at school and public libraries continue to surge, setting a record in 2022. The report released Thursday says more than 1,200 challenges were recorded by the association in 2022, nearly double the then-record total from 2021. Deborah Caldwell-Stone is the director of the ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom. She says she has "never seen anything like this,” and calls the past two years "exhausting, frightening, outrage inducing.” Librarians around the country have told of being harassed, and threatened with violence or legal action.