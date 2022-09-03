COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. -
You may have heard of little free libraries, the small boxes in neighborhoods where people can take and put books.
Now some little free libraries are being built or converted into little free pantries.
Little food pantries give back to the communities they are set up in by providing nonperishable food in.
Chris Lueck and his wife have had a little book library outside their home since before they moved to the Walla Walla County area.
After moving to college place, they noticed people in the community needed more than access to books.
"We saw a need for people who were struggling," Lueck said.
They have two little free libraries for books and another for nonperishables outside of their home.
The boxes give community members an opportunity to use them whenever they need it.
"So it's a little different than food banks or to her food programs in that there are no set times you can come by whenever you are in the area it's totally autonomous," Lueck said.
The food box is refilled in the morning when they wake up. And Lueck said they often finding that a lot of the food is taken at night.
When their garden has food they put out fresh produce for people to take as well.
Lueck said for those that can afford it, it's a good way to help the community.
When asked about cost he said, "with inflation we're spending 200-300 dollars a month, prior to the inflationary cycle I don't know it was probably 150-225 and that's something my wife and I can afford to do so we do it."
Lueck says all it took was ordering a box and putting it together to get it started.
They're also putting school supplies to help students this school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.