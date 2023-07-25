KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Washington State Patrol, the main entrance to Columbia Park located on the Westbound side of SR 240 will be open for Water Follies Weekend.

The westbound offramp from SR 240 at Edison Street will be closed every day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. According to WSP, the ramp closure is to ensure pedestrian safety during the event.

Public Parks bicycle trails along the Columbia River will be closed from the Blue Bridge to Edison street in Kennewick from Thursday July 27 at 8:00 a.m. through Sunday July 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Wade Park Road from the Blue Bridge to Road 68 in Pasco will be closed Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30.

WSP will be conducting traffic safety patrols throughout Water Follies weekend from July 28 to July 30, 2023.

According to WSP, The patrols will be focused on Speeding, DUI, distracted driving, and proper use of seat belts.

According to WSP, aircraft and unmarked patrol cars will be used on Interstate 82, SR 240, and SR 395.

Cars will not be allowed to stop on the shoulder of SR 240 to drop off or pick up anyone attending the event. Benton-franklin Transit will be providing shuttle buses every hour for a donation. for information regarding shuttle times visit the Benton-Franklin transit website.