The Mainstreet Store front initiative, Transformation: "An Ode to a Small Town"

GRANDVIEW, Wash.-
From August 19-September 9th, Mainstreet Grandview Association is kicking-off a new community project. It's called PROJECT: WINDOW. It's a new art concept part of the upcoming Façade Improvement Program efforts throughout the city.
The first PROJECT: WINDOW installation, “Transformation: An Ode to A Small Town” will debut on August 19 as part of the city’s Summer Nights event. It'll be available for viewing until September 9.
“I’m hopeful we can also highlight the work of local artists who might not otherwise have the opportunity to showcase their work and ultimately encourage creative commerce and community participation. The goal is to create a win-win scenario for all involved.” states Grace Lieberman, Mainstreet Grandview Board Member and Design/Beautification Committee Co-Lead.
The unique installation is on display in the windows at 131 Division Street in Grandview’s downtown corridor. This installation serves as an example for future partnerships between local businesses and artists. It's part of a 3-phase approach to Mainstreet Grandview’s Façade Improvement Program.
PROJECT: WINDOW, was inspired by a Spokane-based non-profit, Terrain and their “Window Dressing” storefront program. The program fills vacant buildings and unused spaces with art, pop up events, or art-inspired businesses to add more color and life in its neighborhoods.
Rachel Santoy, Mainstreet Grandview Board Member and Design/Beautification Committee Co-Lead says, “the second and third phases require much more funding and will include items from simple cosmetic improvements like painting and signage to major renovation and restoration. We’re focused on one step at a time to make long-lasting change."
To find out more about Mainstreet Grandview’s Façade Improvement Program, please contact: Rachel Santoy, mainstreetgrandviewassn@gmail.com
A little about the sculptures and installations. Transformation: An Ode to A Small Town More than 100 cocoon-like sculptures made of plaster, paper-mache and other organic materials will demonstrate the power of reflection and growth.
“Unlike the butterfly, there’s no timeline for inner transformation," says the artist.
The Mainstreet Grandview Association, Mainstreet Grandview is a not-for-profit, in conjunction with Main Street USA. It works with local business owners, community members and local governments to keep the city vibrant and economically stable by stimulating its growth. Part of that includes revitalizing the downtown corridor.
The overall mission of the Mainstreet Grandview Association is to create a downtown where Community and Economic Connections happen.
