KENNEWICK, Wash. - NonStop Local is working with the Make a Wish Foundation in kicking off its donation campaign for air miles. These miles can help grant the wish of a child.

According to the Make a Wish Alaska and Washington website, they've recently celebrated its 8,000 wish and 700 in the Tri-Cities area alone.

One of those wishes was granted to a little girl named Raelyn Vacek.

Raelyn has a rare blood disorder called Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency.

Shay Maddon, Raelyn's mother tells me this is a genetic condition in which red blood cells break down faster than they should.

"She gets frequent blood transfusions," Maddon says. " So once a month she is seen at pediatrics at Kadlec. She'll go to Seattle Children's sometimes for MRIs or surgeries that might be necessary. She does have a port in her chest."

Maddon says she reached out to Make a Wish to find a way to cheer her daughter up. Raelyn's wish was to go to the happiest place on earth, Disney World.

The foundation was able to grant that wish.

Maddon says the day they went to the airport, Make a Wish decorated the airport for her trip and Maddon said she couldn't stop from crying.

Raelyn told me her favorite part of being on an airplane for the first time was the landing.

Maddon says this wish couldn't have been made without the volunteers.

Barbi Hawkins has been volunteering with Make a Wish for ten years now and says they need help to get more wishes granted.

"We're seeking volunteers in our area," Hawkins said. "I am one of four and we have like 35 wishes waiting right now."

Hawkins says the joy on the children's faces is her favorite part of her work.

She says if you want to volunteer, the process is as simple as filling out an application.

After that, you take some online training.

Once approved you'll have a mentor for your first couple of wishes and then the sky's the limit.

"If we can use air miles for our travel wishes, it helps reduce costs for make a wish," said Hawkins.

Make a Wish is asking if you've got some extra airline miles or ones that are about to expire to consider donating them to make a wish.

"It costs seventy-five thousand miles for one plane ticket," said Hawkins. "Which equals about $600."

Raelyn has a message for those who might want to donate.

"Donate to Make a Wish," said Raelyn. "Make Wishes come true."

Maddon says Make a Wish has meant more to them than just a trip.

She encourages those out there with airline miles that could be spared, to donate to the organization. Without you, these trips and wishes wouldn't be possible.