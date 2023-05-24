KENNEWICK, Wash. - NonStop Local is working with the Make a Wish Foundation in kicking off its donation campaign for air miles. These miles can help grant the wish of a child.
According to the Make a Wish Alaska and Washington website, they've recently celebrated its 8,000 wish and 700 in the Tri-Cities area alone.
If you live in Spokane, or are a fan of
, then you know American Ninja Warrior . Sandy Zimmerman
She makes what she does look incredibly easy (as I quickly found out on Thursday when I tried to complete a few obstacles on her backyard course).
Zimmerman is not only a fan favorite on the show and a hometown favorite in Spokane, she's also the favorite ninja of a 5-year-old Richland girl named Oaklee.
"She's a huge fan of the show. She's watched all the episodes, she knows all the ninjas," Zimmerman grinned on Thursday.
Oaklee is a warrior in her own right. She's been battling stage 2 liver failure after being diagnosed with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a disease that affects not only the liver, but also her fragile lungs.
As Oaklee fights to conquer her own illness,
reached out to her and asked what they could do for her. The Wishing Star Foundation
"Here's this little girl who could have anything she wanted as her wish and she wanted American Ninja Warrior obstacles in her backyard," a humbled Zimmerman said.
After hearing about Oaklee's story, Zimmerman immediately jumped on board and is now helping raise funds to get Oaklee her very own American Ninja Warrior obstacle course in her backyard.
To help make that happen, Zimmerman is opening up her course this Saturday to those who want to donate to make Oaklee's wish come true.
"We can only have 10 people back here," Zimmerman said while discussing COVID-19 restrictions in place during the event. "But it's better than nothing. We're gonna do this and make this work for Oaklee."
With a goal of $5,470 to get Oaklee her ANW course, and only about $1400 raised as of Thursday morning,
to run through some obstacles on the same ninja course she uses to train for the show. Zimmerman is scheduling time slots this Saturday for kids, teens and even some adults
And all levels on ninja experience are welcome, as the course will be side-by-side racing like on
American Ninja Warrior Junior.
"It's super chill and super laid back, low-level ninja and really just a family event," Zimmerman reassured me.
The first mom in 11 seasons to complete the arduous course,
American Ninja Warrior has changed Zimmerman's life and now she wants to use her role model status to help change the life of Oaklee.
"I feel like we all have a small responsibility to give back," Zimmerman said. "If that means things like this and this event and I can make this difference in Oaklee's life and her family's life then I feel like we have the responsibility to do that for each other."
There are still a few slots available for Saturday's event. The suggested donation is at least $30 and 100% of the proceeds go to building Oaklee's backyard ninja warrior course!
To guarantee your chance to run the course, you must register and you can do so by emailing Sandy at
sandyzimmerman76@gmail.com.
There were still some slots available as of Thursday afternoon including:
1-2 pm slot 5-7 year old division (3 spots left)
2-3 pm slot 8-10 year old division (3 spots left)
3-4 pm slot 3-4 year old division (7 spots left)
4-5 pm slot 11-13 year old division (3 spots left)
5-6 pm slot Teen/Adult division (1 spots left)
If you can't make it but would still like to donate to Oaklee's wish, you can do so by
clicking here.
One of those wishes was granted to a little girl named Raelyn Vacek.
Raelyn has a rare blood disorder called
Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency.
Shay Maddon, Raelyn's mother tells me this is a genetic condition in which red blood cells break down faster than they should.
"She gets frequent blood transfusions," Maddon says. " So once a month she is seen at pediatrics at Kadlec. She'll go to Seattle Children's sometimes for MRIs or surgeries that might be necessary. She does have a port in her chest."
Maddon says she reached out to Make a Wish to find a way to cheer her daughter up. Raelyn's wish was to go to the happiest place on earth,
Disney World.
The foundation was able to grant that wish.
Maddon says the day they went to the airport, Make a Wish decorated the airport for her trip and Maddon said she couldn't stop from crying.
Raelyn told me her favorite part of being on an airplane for the first time was the landing.
Maddon says this wish couldn't have been made without the volunteers.
Barbi Hawkins has been volunteering with Make a Wish for ten years now and says they need help to get more wishes granted.
"We're seeking volunteers in our area," Hawkins said. "I am one of four and we have like 35 wishes waiting right now."
Hawkins says the joy on the children's faces is her favorite part of her work.
She says if you want to volunteer, the process is as simple as filling out an application.
After that, you take some online training.
Once approved you'll have a mentor for your first couple of wishes and then the sky's the limit.
"If we can use air miles for our travel wishes, it helps reduce costs for make a wish," said Hawkins.
Make a Wish is asking if you've got some extra airline miles or ones that are about to expire to consider donating them to make a wish.
"It costs seventy-five thousand miles for one plane ticket," said Hawkins. "Which equals about $600."
Raelyn has a message for those who might want to donate.
"Donate to Make a Wish," said Raelyn. "Make Wishes come true."
Maddon says Make a Wish has meant more to them than just a trip.
She encourages those out there with airline miles that could be spared, to donate to the organization. Without you, these trips and wishes wouldn't be possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.