KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Make-A-Wish® Alaska and Washington foundation is in dire need of volunteers.
The organization makes life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The organization celebrated its 8,000th wish since its inception in 1986. Of that number, the local chapter has granted wishes to about 700 children in our area.
The foundation was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; greatly reducing the number of its volunteers. The lack of help, is prolonging the average wait for wishes to come true. Make-A-Wish is now calling the community to help fulfill these wishes, especially bilingual volunteers to participate.
There are no bilingual volunteers in Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties. Currently there are 31 kids waiting for their wishes in Yakima County alone, according to the Make-A-Wish organization press release.
Volunteer training is done online and at your own pace. For more information, scan the QR code. You must be at least 21 years old to volunteer.
