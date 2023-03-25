RICHLAND, Wash. -

An annual event returned to Richland. The March for Respect was held at John Dam Plaza across from the federal building.

The event is focused on honoring those in our community with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Jodie Wilson is the Adult Day program manager for The Arc of Tri-Cities.

Wilson says we are equal to everybody else.

"This is just a good way for us all to come out and have a good time," said Wilson. " See some old friends and get a few honks."

Shelia York has been attending the event for a while and it's important to her that she supports her friends and family to be there.

"To respect my friends," said York. " To support them and help them learn new things in life."

Delayna Skadorwa is just one of many organizers of the event.

Skadorwa works with the Down Syndrome Association of the Mid-Columbia.

Her 15-year-old daughter Macie has down syndrome.

Macie attends Richland High School, and while she faces challenges this event helps her be seen and heard according to her mom.

Macie and Sheila were joined by many people to celebrate and couldn't be more thankful according to Skadorwa.

The marchers marched around John Dam Plaza with signs hoping to get some honks from cars driving by.

According to some of the organizers they plan on having the event again next year.