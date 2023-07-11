PASCO, Wash - It's hot out, school's out and libraries are putting events to keep kids busy this summer. The Pasco Branch of Mid-Columbia Libraries hosted a cute food perler bead event having kids make their own food preference into a work of art.

Mona Gonzales, the Community Supervisor for the Pasco branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries says this event represents the summer reading program "Reading is Delicious".

"We have some food perler bead activities for the kids today ages six through twelve years old," said Gonzales.

The kids there put together anything from tacos, to bananas, to ice cream. One kid that was there, Grace made a magical treat.

"I made an ice cream in a magical world of ice creams," said Grace. "It's a place where ice creams come to life."

The Mid-Columbia Libraries have branches all over our region and like Grace's ice cream it's a good way to stay cool during the heat.

Wyatt was another kid who attended, he made a taco, but he told me his favorite food is pizza.

It's safe to say this event was a hit but, Gonzales says this isn't the only event happening this summer.

"Every week there are themed activities at all of our twelve branches based around food," said Gonzales.

If you want to check out what events are happening at the Mid-Columbia Libraries. Events like this one are happening all over our region. Here's a list of other libraries and their events:

According to Gonzales, the summer reading challenge is back and you can still register. It started in June and runs through mid-August. If you read or listen for 15 hours you get a free book.

Your name also gets put into a drawing to win a grand prize according to Gonzales, it's a Nintendo Switch.

She says even if you don't win the Switch, you could still win something.

"Each branch has received some prizes to also give away," said Gonzales.