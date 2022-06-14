TRI-CITIES, Wash. - This weekend is Juneteenth, the day to celebrate the emancipation of African American slaves in the Unites States. It does not celebrate the day when the emancipation proclamation was signed, but it recognizes the day when the last recorded slave was actually set free.
The scholarship program helps young African American women in the Tri-Cities learn life-long skills and gain different opportunities.
Our anchor Xochitl Hernandez spoke to the director of the program, Elouise Sparks, on what this means for those young women in our community.
