The "Nighthawk Strong Challenge" was finished today for Nob Hill Elementary School!

YAKIMA, WA - Students at Nob Hill Elementary School took the "Nighthawk Strong Challenge" this year and completed their final challenge on the last official Friday of the school year.
The "Nighthawk Strong Challenge" or 30, 30, 30 had 3 parts for completion.
1: Strengthen their body
Students had to run 30 miles in total, during their weekly mileage club.
2: Strengthen their mind
Students had to read 30 books or achieve 30 points with the Accelerated Reading Program.
3: Strengthen the community
Students had to do 30 good deeds for family or in the community.
Today the last mile was ran at Zaepfel Stadium at Eisenhower High School for students to finish the challenge. Even though it was pouring rain, the kids didn't let the rain stop them from completing the challenge.
"At first I ran super fast," said Dominic Martinez, 1st grader at Nob Hill Elementary School. "I'm a super-fast runner."
When completing all the challenges, many of the kids told me they were proud of their accomplishments.
"I just wanted to feel successful," said Martinez.
When completing the good deeds challenge and the reading challenge, Sophia Mills a fifth-grader at Nob Hill Elementary School said it made her feel accomplished.
"It feels good to like help people and get smarter by reading," she said.
Jack Lamb a second-grader at Nob Hill Elementary School told me at first the challenges scared him. "I didn't think I'd get all three of them done," he said.
The pandemic sparked the idea of the 30, 30, 30 challenge.
"After a year of the students being online we wanted to build community and strengthen our school," said Katie Hanson, Music Teacher at Nob Hill Elementary School.
Hanson told me students were thrilled to take the challenge.
"They would come up to me in the hallways and tell me 'I completed phase one! I complete phase one!' said Hanson.
Even though taking a challenge for an entire year is hard, students persevered and proved they have what it takes.
"We were asking them to do something not just for one point, but for all year and that's kind of a new thing for a lot of them, especially those kindergarten students and first-grade students who really haven't been in school yet," said Hanson. "That idea of going all year and working hard on something, I think that they really rose to the occasion, and I'm so proud of them."
49 students out of over 400 at Nob Hill Elementary School completed the "Nighthawk Strong Challenge." Some students told me they had so much fun, that they can't wait until next year to complete it again.
