The Nineteen, A Luxury Apartment Development, Open for Pre-Leases in Historic Downtown Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Klein Griffith Properties Group is now accepting pre-lease applications for Kennewick’s newest luxury rentals in the heart of the historic downtown!
At The Nineteen, residents will enjoy a resident co-working suite and outside gathering area to provide a space they can make their own. Residents will be able to get connected and telecommute with included high-speed Wi-Fi in both the apartment units and all common spaces. The wrap-around outdoor common space on the building’s second floor includes views of the Columbia River and the Horse Heaven Hills to the south.
Centered in one of the Tri-Cities’ two “Opportunity Zones,” the location is at the intersection of Canal Drive and N. Auburn Street. “The Nineteen” was chosen as the name as the completed project’s new address will be 19 W. Canal Drive. The project’s architect is Watson & Herres based in Spokane, WA.
The first applicants will gain membership into The Nineteen’s Charter Resident Club. Members of this exclusive club receive special move-in gifts, a 3-year price lock guarantee on rent, and their first month of rent waived.