*Warning Graphic Content*
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash - Right now a 28-year-old Othello man is in jail, accused of murdering and then dismembering two women, one of them his girlfriend who is described in court documents at "autistic and has the mental capacity of a 5 or 6 year old."
Court documents say that Othello Police were called out to look into a suspicious vehicle found abandoned on West Charla Lane. The documents say police saw blood dripping from it and found human remains throughout it, including a woman's head left on the floorboard. They found hands and torsos in other parts of the vehicle.
The bodies were identified as Dora Martinez and Guadalupe Martinez, and the car was registered to Dora. Detectives went to her home and found blood there too.
Eventually they learned that Guadalupe was in a relationship with 28-year-old Mauricio Nava-Garibay. They were able to find him and interviewed him about their discovery. Court documents say Nava-Garibay confessed to murdering both.
The docs say on Wednesday night he got into an argument with his girlfriend, Guadalupe and hit her in the face. Then he went into the garage to leave. She came out and said she wanted to go with him, and he says he told her he had a gift for her. But when she got into the car, Nava-Garibay says he stabbed her "multiple times" and then strangled her with his belt and an extension cord.
Dora Martinez came into the garage at that point, the court docs say, and Nava-Garibay told police he shoved her to the ground and then slit her throat. He says the bodies were too heavy to lift into the car, so he cut both women up into smaller pieces. Then he drove them to West Charla Lane and left their dismembered remains in the car and walked back to their home alone. Police were able to easily track down his bloody clothes, the knife and other evidence at a different address.
Nava-Garibay is now facing two counts of First Degree Murder as well as two counts of Removal or Concealment of a Body.