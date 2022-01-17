Yakima Valley - Multiple events were held this weekend and today to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The events were modified to fit the pandemic lifestyle, starting with a Peace Drive at Toppenish Middle School.
The Peace Drive is usually held as a peace walk. In previous years, upwards of 800 people marched side by side against injustice. Today between 50 to 75 cars showed up to the peace drive.
Rosa Ortiz, one of the organizers for the event, said she isn't sad the event has to be smaller because she understands the need to keep the community healthy. She also spoke about the importance of having events like this.
"We definitely want people to have a voice and these events help us do that in a peaceful way," Ortiz said.
Ortiz said she was happy with the turn out of cars because she didn't what to expect.
A virtual ceremony was also held over Zoom today to talk about MLK's dream. Over 100 community members joined the call. Something most of speakers said has yet to be accomplished.
The keynote speaker was Commissioner Sonia Rodriguez-True, the first Latina-American woman to be appointed the Yakima County Superior Court bench, the first Latina woman to be on the city council and many other firsts.
She spoke about helping to care for over 20 different foster kids, most being of color, and her having to explain why they're discriminated against. Rodriguez-True also spoke about her personal experience with discrimination.
One of the experiences she shared was when she was a law student at the University of Washington. Her qualifications were constantly questioned because of what she looked like, which made her begin to doubt herself.
"As one of 10 Latino students out of the entire student body at 140, I always asked how are you able to get into this school?" Rodriguez-True said. "It's that message, please hear me, it's the message of low expectations, doubt, you need to settle for less that has kept our community out of leadership positions."
Despite the population in Yakima being majority Latino, there are not many Latinos in city council, commissioner, legal or other leadership positions.
"Despite people of color being the majority, the majority in our county, being more than 60% of the population at the Yakima Valley College and more than 80% of the Yakima School District, somehow, we continue to be excluded from these places," Rodriguez-True said.
She went on to speak about her experience about being the first Latina to be in many leadership positions and it's an injustice that other people of color haven't joined her.
"We grow weary of being first, seeing no one else around us in these places, especially 60 years after the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr," Rodriguez-True said.
She called for the community to do their part to make the Yakima Valley a welcoming place for all people.
You can watch her full speech on OIC's Facebook Page.