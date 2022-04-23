The Pasco Aviation Museum welcomes the community to its re-opening

PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Aviation Museum is re-opening once again.
Following its closure during the pandemic, it was opened for holidays like Memorial Day and Veteran's Day. However, this time it's permanent.
The museum welcomed the community with free admission and a lot to learn about the history of aviation in the Tri-Cities.
Originally built in 1942, the Old Navy Tower was a Navy Training facility during the war. The tower was the control tower for the training facility. It was later retired and served as the first control tower for what it now the Pasco Airport.
It was left alone until a group of volunteers decided to restore it, creating the now Aviation Museum.
Malin Bergstrom, Museum President, tells me over 300 members of the community of all ages to had walked through the
The museum will be open Saturdays 10AM-4PM. Admission is free for all veterans, $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and kids. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
