PASCO, Wash. - After a little girl died on Sunday at the Kennewick Costco choking on food in the presence of several witnesses, NonStop Local KNDU looked into how to help a child if you see them choking.

Child dies after choking on food at Costco in Kennewick KENNEWICK, Wash.- A 4-year-old girl died at the hospital after choking on some food at Costco on the afternoon of July 9.

Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department demonstrated how to properly do the Heimlich Maneuver and emphasized some other important tips he wants you to know.

The first thing you need to do is call 911 according to Shearer, then make sure the child really can't breathe.

If they can't then start the maneuver and here's how.

"Typically when a person isn't breathing, just by reflex they're going to bring their hands up to their throat," says Shearer. "Some sort of sign that's an indication that they're not breathing very well. What we're going to do is take one hand right here and you're going to make a fist and you're going to take your fist and place it right over the top of the belly button area, reach around so you're under their arms around their stomach and abdominal area. Take that other hand, wrap it around your fist and as hard and as fast as you can you're going to squeeze back and up. So it's going to compress the stomach and compress the lungs, hopefully, force all that air out all at once and whatever's in their throat hopefully will become dislodged."

Shearer also demonstrated how to perform the Heimlich on an infant.

Shearer says if you don't know how to do this, there are several places where you can go learn this life-saving technique. You can go to your local Red Cross, Columbia Safety LLC as well as take a babysitting class. Those classes are offered both in-person and online.