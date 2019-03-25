PASCO, WA – Calling all Taco Crawlers! The fourth annual Pasco Taco Crawl is coming soon.

Taco trucks and Mexican restaurants in Downtown Pasco are participating in this annual event supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties. Customers, called “Taco Crawlers,” will purchase booklets containing vouchers good for one taco from each of the 20 participating establishments, valid from April 19 through May 4, 2019.

After trying as many tacos as they can, Taco Crawlers will have an opportunity to vote for this year’s “Best Taco in Pasco.” Voting will close on May 3, 2019. The winner will be announced at the Downtown Pasco Development Authority’s Cinco de Mayo Festival on May 4, 2019.

Nearly 2,000 Taco Crawlers ate their way through downtown Pasco in previous events, devouring over 22,000 tacos while raising more than $20,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs. Emily Maloney, Mistress of Tacos, said, “The Taco Crawl Committee is so excited to bring this event back to downtown Pasco. Eating tacos for a cause is the highlight of our year!”

Funds from this event will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties to support their mission. “We are happy to again partner with the Taco Crawl in bringing taco enthusiasts to downtown Pasco,” said Brian Ace, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

Visit www.PascoTacoCrawl.com to purchase booklets and for more information.

Visit www.greatclubs.org for more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties.

Quick Facts

Dates: April 19 through May 4, 2019

Location: Downtown Pasco