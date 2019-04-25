PASCO, WA - The 2019 Pasco Taco Crawl is underway! Taco lovers can buy a booklet of 20 taco vouchers and explore Downtown Pasco restaurants and food trucks participating in the crawl.

All proceeds from this event benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties. In 2018, the Pasco Taco Crawl raised about $10,000 and this year they are hoping to surpass this number.

Booklet's can be purchased online and picked up at Vinny's Bakery.

The event goes on until May 3rd, 2019; the winner with the best tacos will be announced at the Downtown Pasco Development Authority's Cinco de Mayo Festival on May 4, 2019.

As a fairly new business, this will be the first time Jocho's Tacos participates in the taco crawl. Jorge and Luz Sanchez, owners of the restaurant, say they have already seen about 200 customers come through their doors all because of the taco crawl.

El Antojito Mexican Restaurant is participating for the fourth year in the taco crawl. They have been a part of this since the very beginning. Luis Perez, head chef at the restaurant, says he loves seeing the new faces that come through because of the event.