RICHLAND, WA - The Perfect Pitch is a lunch-and-learn session where three business communicators will pitch their news to a panel of acclaimed local media representatives. NBC Right Now's own Tracci Dial will be one of the media representatives in the session.

The public is invited to attend this event on Wednesday, November 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Richland Public Library. The cost is $20 for members (Public Relations Society of America Mid-Columbia Chapter), $25 for non-members, and $15 for students.

To register, click here.

Lunch will be served and there will be door prizes! If you have any questions, call Rae Moss (509) 378-5273.