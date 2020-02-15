The Port of Benton rail bridges renovation is out to bid

The Benton County Commissioners met to discuss upcoming plans for the area.
One of those plans includes possible renovations to rail bridges that service North Richland.
This year for 2020 the Port of Benton has within it's capitol projects to update the two rail bridges across the Yakima River and Berries Bridge.
The commissioners met to discuss the project which is currently out to bid.
This means they are waiting to get proposals back to figure out how much the repairs will cost and what the timeline will look like.
"It served north Richland are predominantly and we have a lot of industry out there that uses and relys upon the rail to remove their agriculture products," said Diahann Howard the ports executive director.
The commissioners hope to make improvements to the bridges like replacing rail ties, to ensure that the bridges remain safe.
They hope to get proposals back and revisit the topic on February 26th.