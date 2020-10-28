The Port of Pasco Welcomes new Director of Economic Development and Marketing

PASCO, WA – On Monday, November 2nd, Stephen McFadden will join the Port of Pasco as the Director of Economic Development and Marketing.
He takes the place of the former Director, Gary Ballew, who took a position as the Vice President for Economic Development for Greater Spokane Incorporated. McFadden looks forward to his new position with the Port and said “I am excited to join the Port of Pasco team. The Port’s development areas are diverse and evolving in a region that has seen incredible growth. The Tri-Cities Airport, Osprey Pointe, and the Reimann Industrial Center are all excellent opportunities to attract new employers, private investment and a variety of great new jobs.”
McFadden comes to the Port from Adams County where he has served as the Economic Development Director for the past 6 years. During his period there, he has created and implemented a comprehensive economic development strategy and brought an enormous amount of business and industry to Adams County. Of his time at the County, McFadden said “I am grateful for the faith the Adams County Commissioners invested in me. We’ve enjoyed several great successes thanks to the partnerships we have established with the cities, towns, and community leaders.”
McFadden also has a background in community journalism including 10 years as publisher and owner of the Ritzville Adams County Journal. He has been a community leader, proudly serving as Chair of the Big Bend Community College Board of Trustees, the Charter Chairman and incorporating agent of the Adams County Development Council, and many other boards and committees.
Additionally, McFadden has notable familiarity with Port of Pasco. He worked closely with Ballew to lead the Eastern Washington Economic Development Alliance, which was founded to help raise awareness of the greater Eastern Washington region as a premier location for business and industry.
Randy Hayden, the Port Executive Director, stated “The Port of Pasco is fortunate to welcome an individual of Stephen’s caliber to the area. As a near county-wide Port district, Stephen’s proven track record of building partnerships and successful economic development will benefit not only the Port, but the many agencies and businesses located in Franklin County.”