Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, August, 8th, at age 96, ending a 70 year reign. Outpourings of praise, honor, and grief are coming in from around the world. Here are the statements on the Queen's death from several major American politicians.
President Biden: "In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generation of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. She was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and United States.
Barack and Michelle Obama: "Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty's dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of timeless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time."
Donald Trump: "Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth's historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain.
Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR): "For over 70 years, Queen Elizabeth was unwavering in her dedication to public service and her country. She was a constant source of strength and comfort for the British people, and her legacy will live on for generations to come."
KNDU News is awaiting comments on the Queen's death from other prominent politicians. We will update this story as we receive statements.
