The Red Cross Urgently Needs Blood

YAKIMA, WA - The American Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelets, urging all eligible donors to give now to help replenish an extremely low summer blood supply.
As the now Tropical Storm Ian continues to threaten the southeast the Red Cross is trying to prevent potential disruption to patient care.
The Red Cross must collect about 14,000 blood bags and platelet donations every day for patients at about 2,600 hospitals and transfusion centers across the U.S.
"There's many patients that are relying on us to collect these successful units and we want to make sure that we support our hospitals and patients locally," said JayAnn Chacon an Account Manager III for the American Red Cross. "Of course, if there is a need outside of our local means then we want to make sure that we provide those blood products for those as well in need."
Most of the blood donations stay locally but right now even locally there is an urgent need.
"Coming off the summer months the blood donations have went down due to schools being out for the summer," said Chacon. "Everyone was busy traveling"
According to Giveblood.org, someone in the U.S. needs blood every 2 seconds and 4.5 million Americans will need a blood transfusion a year.
That's why the red cross is asking people if they have thought about making an appointment or made one already, to keep it.
"Every two months you can come in and donate whole blood no matter what blood type, we like it all," said Chacon. "O neg is the universal donor so if those O neg donors want to come in and donate during that time."
For people who have never donated blood before and might be scared... Chacon told me you shouldn't be.
"I think the end result is what people should focus on, the opportunity to say I helped to save up to 3 lives today," said Chacon. "Someone that you may or may not know right now is counting on you to make that commitment."
To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
