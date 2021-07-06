The remodel at the Walmart Supercenter on W Nob Hill Blvd. in finished

YAKIMA WA – Walmart announces the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter at 6600 W Nob Hill Blvd. is now complete!
The remodel includes:
- Expansion of Online Grocery Pickup to serve more customers
- Remodeled pharmacy, including private consultation room
- Expanded departments, including grocery, baby, apparel, home and beer and wine
- Front entrance transformation
- New coolers at the front of the store with grab and go food items
- New signage, paint and flooring throughout the entire store for better line of sight and easier navigation
- Refreshed restrooms
“We can’t wait for Yakima customers to see our newly-remodeled Supercenter,” said Walmart store manager Fernanda Baveda Jones. “Walmart is continuously investing in new ways to make shopping easier. Our busy customers are going to love our expanded Grocery Pickup option and remodeled pharmacy.”
Walmart says they will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where, and how they want, including:
- Pickup - Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving their cars. The best part: there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.
- Delivery - Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free.
- Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.
- Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay.