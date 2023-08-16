Richland Airport to Close Temporarily

RICHLAND, Wash. - This year's fire season has seen a lot of need for air support to assist with getting fires under control. Jesse Weaver a pilot of the Fire Boss aircraft spoke about his experiences.

As the temperatures rise, so does the risk of fires. Jesse Weaver has been flying since 1986 but has also been fighting fires from the air for 20 years.

Weaver says it's a rewarding mission.

Jesse Weaver is the Chief Pilot and Director of Operations for Dauntless Air. He says was the first person in the nation to be certified to fly the Fire Boss aircraft.

"There was one airplane in the country in 2007 when we started, and now there's 30," said Weaver.

Firefighting aircraft drop loads of water at a two-alarm wildfire that forced people from homes just north of Benton City. The planes, based at the Richland airport, then refill their 800 gallon tanks from the Columbia River. There were no immediate details on the size or cause of the blaze.

He's seen it all, from the beginning of the program to watching it grow. Weaver says he knew this is what he was meant to do after his first mission.

"I flew two fires that day," said Weaver. "Not the first fire but the second fire, I knew I was going to spend the rest of my career in this airplane."

Bill O'Neil, a retired NASA flight test engineer and a pilot himself says in our area, the importance of smaller airports such as the Richland Airport is crucial to not only fighting fires but also for agriculture and life flights.

UPDATE: August 8, 10:30 AM: 

The Williams Flats Fire continues to grow in size, now reported at 34,178 acres with 25 percent containment and multiple evacuation notices in place.

High temperatures and low humidity have caused the fire to burn aggressively, pushing east/northeast Wednesday. Overnight the fire burned down to the Ninemile-Hellgate Road near the Three Mile Creek area and into the upper headwaters of Little Ninemile and Six Mile Creeks.

Crews worked diligently throughout the night to protect several homes near the fire. 

Thursday, firefighters are continuing the safe but aggressive approaches with assistance from large air-tanker retardant drops, fire-boss scooper planes dropping water and helicopter water drops.

Resources responded to a new start Wednesday night near Mt. Tolman and are available for response in case of any other future starts.

Level 1-3 evacuation notices remain in effect:

Level 3 (Leave now) - Areas south of Wilmont Creek to Whitestone Lookout Road

Level 2 (Be prepared to leave) - All residents in the Wilmont Creek drainage 

Level 1 (Begin preparing) - All residents and campers along the shoreline of Lake Roosevelt/Columbia River from the Falls Creek/Cougar Canyon Road (the area sometimes called the Smoke Ranch) south to Wilmont Creek Road.  This includes the Rogers Bar Campground.  

"To get access to an airport like this is a lot easier to get on and off the airport," said O'Neil. "The air traffic control is just announcing your intentions at this airport, versus an air traffic control tower. So they can get on and off of this airport a lot quicker."

The aircraft is called the Fire Boss and at a moment's notice, the Fire Boss can be in the air and on the way to a fire. 

Weaver says per their contract they have to be in the air within 15 minutes of a dispatch, but at a smaller airport like Richland, the time is shorter.

"We can usually be in the air in six to seven minutes," Weaver says.

Wildfires are frightening for most people and can be catastrophic, that's why pilots like Weaver don't think twice.

"We make a difference to people," said Weaver. "Us being there, maybe means their home is still there at the end of the day. Being a part of that, being responsible for that makes you feel really good."

The Trinity fire is now estimated at roughly 1,000 acres and has closed Highway 225 between A Court Rd and the shooting range.

Weaver says to fill the tank of the airplane, they will fly down to a water supply such as the Columbia River, and pick up 800 gallons of water in 15 seconds.