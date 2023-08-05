RICHLAND, Wash. - An event to promote healthy living in the Tri-Cities took place at John Dam Plaza in Richland.
Joe Thornton the found of the Big Bro Joe Foundation has been busy as of late, but that didn't stop him from a mission he's on to make the Tri-Cities healthier one person at a time.
The Big Bro Joe Foundation and HAPO Credit Union sponsored the 2nd Annual Family Fit Day event.
"Family Fit Day is an event to help promote healthy and active lifestyles here in the Tri-Cities," said Thornton.
This is the second year the Big Bro Joe Foundation hosted the fit day.
There were numerous different trainers from different gyms and fitness centers from around the Tri-Cities area all with different areas of focus.
"We've mixed a whole bunch of different gyms into one big event," said Thornton. "I have a yoga instructor from Gold's Gym. I have trainers from Gold's Gym, and a jiu jitsu instructor from Evoloctopus is here. We all have the same mission."
Luis Guerrero, the Fitness Director for both the Kennewick and Richland Gold's Gym locations says he wanted to be part of this event because it's important to stay healthy.
"We are starting to see that a lot of people need a lot of help," said Guerrero. "We want to make sure that everybody is getting the best service possible and people are getting the right education. Then all the fitness tips and making sure they are doing all the exercises properly."
Thornton told me he wants this event to become a sense of community.
"I plan on bringing more people out, maybe having some Seahawks players out," said Thornton. "Seahawks fans, I got something. Just have people come out from the community and make this a grand event because this is here for the community."
Thornton tells me he hopes this event will go on for years to come.
