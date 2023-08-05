RICHLAND, Wash. - An event to promote healthy living in the Tri-Cities took place at John Dam Plaza in Richland.

Joe Thornton the found of the Big Bro Joe Foundation has been busy as of late, but that didn't stop him from a mission he's on to make the Tri-Cities healthier one person at a time.

Laynie talks to founder of the Big Bro Joe Foundation and a few of his "lil bros"

The Big Bro Joe Foundation and HAPO Credit Union sponsored the 2nd Annual Family Fit Day event.

"Family Fit Day is an event to help promote healthy and active lifestyles here in the Tri-Cities," said Thornton.

This is the second year the Big Bro Joe Foundation hosted the fit day. 

There were numerous different trainers from different gyms and fitness centers from around the Tri-Cities area all with different areas of focus.

On a gloomy day, it’s easy to sit down and eat comfort food…Who cares about health if you are going to be stuck inside. Which might be why 75% of people say perfect weather makes them want to be healthier. 84% say that being outside gives them more energy according to the ShineWater study by OnePoll. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. 

"We've mixed a whole bunch of different gyms into one big event," said Thornton. "I have a yoga instructor from Gold's Gym. I have trainers from Gold's Gym, and a jiu jitsu instructor from Evoloctopus is here. We all have the same mission."

Luis Guerrero, the Fitness Director for both the Kennewick and Richland Gold's Gym locations says he wanted to be part of this event because it's important to stay healthy.

"We are starting to see that a lot of people need a lot of help," said Guerrero. "We want to make sure that everybody is getting the best service possible and people are getting the right education. Then all the fitness tips and making sure they are doing all the exercises properly."

Thornton told me he wants this event to become a sense of community. 

Health and fitness are a big part of our culture these days and it seems like everyone is going to the gym. You might not know that the healthiest people in the world are not grinding it out on the treadmill. Instead, they live in communities that encourage day-to-day movement instead of the sedentary Western lifestyle that we are used to. These areas are called blue zones, where the populations live the healthiest lives and have the longest life expectancy. Staying active throughout the day lengthens your lifespan and reduces your risk of developing diseases. Studies show that walking for six hours per week lowered the risk of cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and cancer. Furthermore, it has been shown that a daily walk could reduce the risk of dementia by up to 40%. Our bodies are designed to move and we should do so if we want to live as long as possible. Blue zones show that consistent activity throughout the day is more effective in keeping us healthy than a hard gym session.

"I plan on bringing more people out, maybe having some Seahawks players out," said Thornton. "Seahawks fans, I got something. Just have people come out from the community and make this a grand event because this is here for the community."

Thornton tells me he hopes this event will go on for years to come.