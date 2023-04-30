RICHLAND, Wash. - Richland's newest summer event is set to take place in the Uptown Shopping Center in June.
The Uptown Get Down Music Festival will feature acts here locally and around the country. The festival will be headlined by non-other than Afroman.
Richland is full of history.
The B-reactor, alphabet houses and the Hanford site. Did you know Richland is rich in musical history?
The Uptown Shopping Center first opened in 1949 according to the National Park Service. It was known for its shopping and also its music.
There have been some pretty big names that have played at the venues located there.
Caleb Brown the founder of Unleashed Entertainment and the Uptown Get Down Music Festival is looking to bring back that history.
"The Emerald of Siam, Ray's Golden Lion, Daisy Ranch, The Space," said Brown. "All of these are music venues that have the capability to have music on a day-by-day basis. That's what we're historically known for."
Brown told me this type of music festival has never happened before in the Uptown.
The band Easyday is a local indie band that knows the importance of this festival.
"A great way for local bands to get experience in playing a larger show," said one of the band members. "It's also a great networking system."
According to Brown, there will be 45 acts both local and international from all different music varieties.
Luke Shultz, the owner of Back 2 Bass Entertainment says he's in charge of getting the stages, lighting and audio ready to go for the acts.
Shultz says this event will be a type of introduction to the music venues for those who didn't know.
"We have all the people that live here," says Shultz. "So many people do not even realize that we have such a precious gem of a music venue here in Richland."
The Festival will be held on June 3.
Brown says to come hungry because there will be food vendors.
Brown told me this festival is the first of its kind in the Uptown's history.
"Bringing the music scene back to the Uptown is really the biggest reason behind this," says Brown. "I think the Uptown Get Down is a revitalization of the culture that existed here for so long."
Tickets are already on sale and there are three options to choose from, all ages, 21 and over and VIP.
Tickets can be purchased on the Upton Get Down website.
