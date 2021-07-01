The River of Fire fireworks are back in Columbia Park fourth of July weekend!

KENNEWICK, WA – The River of Fire firework display, presented by Gesa Credit Union, is back in Columbia Park fourth of July weekend! The fireworks will begin at 10 pm on July 4th.
In preparation for the show, a portion of Columbia Park Trail between the Veteran’s Memorial roundabout to the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex will close at noon on July 3rd through noon on July 5th. There will be no through access for vehicles, bicyclists, or pedestrians during this time as crews will be setting up the pyrotechnics for the show. Additional road closures and detours within Columbia Park East will be in place starting at 6 am on July 4th.
To access the event area, please enter the park from Highway 240 or the Fruitland or Hartford Street entrances. There is no access to the event area from Edison Street or Columbia Center Boulevard entrances. The East Boat Launch parking lot and the Playground of Dreams parking lots will be accessible beginning at 8 am on July 4th. Gates open for grass field parking at 7 pm.
Access to the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex and Bite at the Landing is available from the Edison Street and Columbia Center Boulevard entrances only. The Bite at the Landing will close at 5 pm on July 4th in preparation for the event.
Event attendees are welcome to bring food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as lawn chairs. Alcohol and personal fireworks are prohibited in the park. Snow cones and bottled water will be available for purchase.