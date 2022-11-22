KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The owners of The Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Kennewick have agreed to remedial measures and fines relating to its violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Washington announced the resolution on November, 22.
"Persons with disabilities have every right under the law to enjoy the same freedoms and accomodations as everyone," U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said.
According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, the owners of The Rock admitted that they denied service to a disabled individual in November, 2021, because they required a service animal.
The family of the disabled individual filed a complaint online that was forwarded to Waldref's office.
Under the resolution of the complaint, the owners of The Rock, must:
Pay $11,000 in damages to the disabled individual that was denied service.
Implement and utilize a written Title III ADA service and animal policy.
Require annual employee ADA training.
Introduce grievance procedures for ADA violations.
Post signs and notices in their restaurant that service animals are allowed.
Submit reports to the U.S. Attorney's Office every 6 months for the next 3 years certifying ADA compliance.
"Today's settlement sends an important message that compliance with the ADA is essential to making Eastern Washington safe and strong for all," Waldref said.
