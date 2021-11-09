YAKIMA, WA - The Salvation Army gave 1,000 coats to kids in need last year in Yakima, but the need goes far beyond that number said corps officer, Lt. Aaron Ruff.
"We know that families are still feeling the pressure and effects of this past year," said Ruff, "that definitely breaks our hearts."
It's important to put yourself in their shoes said, Ruff.
"There are kids out there that are playing at recess or going out with their families on weekends, and they don't have the proper winter equipment," said Ruff.
The Salvation Army in Yakima inspects and cleans the donated coats before they can give them to kids.
Once they have enough coats to give, they have what's called a 'distribution day,' where they hand out those coats to families in person. Ruff said having the vans out with hot chocolate makes it more fun than just picking up a coat.
"Wrapping around them and saying this community loves you, we love you," said Ruff.
The first distribution day should be by the end of November said, Ruff. He said they could have more than one day if they get enough coats donated.
Need a coat now? Contact Family Services on 6th avenue and Yakima avenue at (509) 453- 3139.