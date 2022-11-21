Salvation Army kicks off Kettle Drive

TRI-CITIES, Wash.-

It's that time of year again. When the familiar sights of the Salvation Army's red kettles and the sound of ringing bells will greet us at the entrances of local businesses.

This year the Salvation Army is facing a bell ringer shortage and without the familiar ringers the Holiday season may not be the same for local families in need.

This year the Salvation Army has a goal of helping over 500 families with toys, coats, and food. Each family will receive boxes of food, pastries, and meat to enjoy the season.

Volunteer with the Salvation Army as a bell ringer or apply for a seasonal job and help those in need this Holiday season.