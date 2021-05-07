The Salvation Army Tri-Cities is giving away free doughnuts!

PASCO, WA - The Salvation Army Tri-Cities is giving away free doughnuts, food boxes, and food bags to celebrate Salvation Army week!

You can pick up your gifts Tuesday, May 11th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at 310 N 4th Ave. in Pasco. 

